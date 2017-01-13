Lorraine Kelly's new workout DVD was designed for ''ordinary women''.

The 57-year-old television presenter launched her fitness video 'Lorraine: Brand New You' in December last year, and she has admitted her inspiration for the new clip was to encourage all females to ''have some fun'' whilst getting fit and toning up.

Speaking in a Q&A ahead of an Amazon.co.uk fitness class at London's Amazon European Photography Studio, which she co-hosted with her friend and fitness instructor Maxine, the brunette beauty said: ''We all want to get fit in January but we also need a laugh to get us through the month!

''My DVD is designed for ordinary women wanting to get fit and tone up but have some fun whilst doing it. You can do it at home, dancing around your living room, which makes it easier. Especially if it is cold and miserable outside! ''

The 'Lorraine' host - who has presented the ITV show for seven years - has admitted she only started to enjoy exercising three years ago after meeting the fitness guru Maxine.

She explained: ''To be honest with you for me I didn't do that much exercise before, it wasn't until I met Maxine about three years ago, that I found exercise that I love.''

And the Scottish star has admitted she feels she has been given a new lease of life since she has begun working out as she is left with much ''more energy''.

She explained: ''I've got more energy. It's not just about how you feel physically, it's mentally as well. It's just great, it's a fantastic stress buster and sometimes I go and I feel tired and stressed, and I come out of there like a new woman. I just feel so much better.''