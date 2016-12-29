Lorraine Kelly has confessed she had many a fashion faux pas in her formative years on television because she was too busy raising her daughter Rosie to care about what she looked like.
Lorraine Kelly admits fashion was ''way down the pecking order'' in her life.
The 57-year-old presenter was too busy raising her daughter Rosie - who is now aged 23 - to prioritise what she wore on TV when she fronted 'GMTV with Lorraine' from 1993 to 2010.
She said: ''During the GMTV days, I would pick Rosie up from lessons and do a raid on the Marks & Spencer and Monsoon beside the school. I just grabbed anything I could - it didn't matter whether it suited me.
''For me, it was all about getting my job right - what I looked like was way down the pecking order.''
Lorraine confessed she had many a fashion faux pas, thanks to her lack of attention to her appearance. and she wishes somebody had been more honest with her at the time and given her some much-needed direction.
She told Good Housekeeping magazine: ''There are times when I haven't looked great. I have worn clothes that weren't flattering. I've had hair styles that weren't flattering, and I wish that someone had taken me in hand.''
However, the Scottish TV legend - who has graced screens for over 30 years - said she is finally happy with how she looks on television because she has enlisted the help of a trusted wardrobe assistant.
She added: ''It's only been since I turned 50 that I've felt really comfortable on TV, and that's because I'm getting help.''
The full interview appears in the February issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale January 4.
