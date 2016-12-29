Lorraine Kelly admits fashion was ''way down the pecking order'' in her life.

The 57-year-old presenter was too busy raising her daughter Rosie - who is now aged 23 - to prioritise what she wore on TV when she fronted 'GMTV with Lorraine' from 1993 to 2010.

She said: ''During the GMTV days, I would pick Rosie up from lessons and do a raid on the Marks & Spencer and Monsoon beside the school. I just grabbed anything I could - it didn't matter whether it suited me.

''For me, it was all about getting my job right - what I looked like was way down the pecking order.''

Lorraine confessed she had many a fashion faux pas, thanks to her lack of attention to her appearance. and she wishes somebody had been more honest with her at the time and given her some much-needed direction.

She told Good Housekeeping magazine: ''There are times when I haven't looked great. I have worn clothes that weren't flattering. I've had hair styles that weren't flattering, and I wish that someone had taken me in hand.''

However, the Scottish TV legend - who has graced screens for over 30 years - said she is finally happy with how she looks on television because she has enlisted the help of a trusted wardrobe assistant.

She added: ''It's only been since I turned 50 that I've felt really comfortable on TV, and that's because I'm getting help.''

The full interview appears in the February issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale January 4.