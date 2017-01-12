Loretta, 84, whose life story formed the basis of the Oscar-winning 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter, will be the subject of a major exhibition opening on 25 August (17).

"I am so happy the Country Music Hall of Fame has asked me to be one of their main exhibits in 2017...gonna show off my 50-some-odd years in country music," she said in a statement. "They best have a big space. I have a lot of stuff. I'm so proud to share my life, and music with the Hall of Fame. Y'all come see us."

The Grammy Award-winning singer's exhibit, featuring memorabilia from her life and career, will remain open until June next year (18).

Loretta will also play two Nashville concerts at the city's famous Ryman Auditorium on 14 and 15 April (17), with the first date coinciding with her 85th birthday.

Last year (16) she returned to music with Full Circle, her first album of new material in more than a decade.

The record earned critical acclaim and a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Country Album category, meaning that at February's (17) ceremony she has a chance to add to her three competitive Grammy wins and the Lifetime Achievement Award she won in 2010.

"I've enjoyed making music for 56 years now," said Loretta after hearing of her latest nomination. "It feels good to know that people are still listening and appreciate what I do. I'm so thankful and proud."

She follows Shania Twain and Jason Aldean in receiving the honour of being granted an exhibit, with the announcement of their attractions occurring earlier this week (end15Jan16).

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year (17), with additional exhibits, events and concerts featuring stars of the genre being held.