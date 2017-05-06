Loretta Lynn has been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 85-year-old country music singer was recently brought to hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, from her home in nearby Hurricane Mills and is currently recuperating.

A message posted on her Facebook page on Friday (05.05.17) explained: ''American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

''She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.''

Although Loretta - who will release new album 'Wouldn't It Be Great' in August - is doing well, a number of upcoming shows have been postponed while she recovers.

The statement continued: ''Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

''For information on when shows will be rescheduled, fans are encouraged to visit LorettaLynn.com.''

Speaking about her new record recently, she said: ''I think you try to do better with every record you put out. It's just everyday living - and everybody wants to know, 'Well, what is it about your songs that people like?' I think you've got to tell your stories. I just think it hits everybody, you know, the songs.''

She was nominated for Best Country Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for 2016's 'Full Circle' and as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is mounting a major exhibition, on the life, art and music of the star.

She said recently: ''I am so happy the Country Music Hall of Fame has asked me to be one of their main exhibits in 2017...gonna show off my 50 some odd years in country music. They best have a big space...I have a lot of stuff! I'm so proud to share my life, and music with the Hall of Fame. Y'all come see us!''