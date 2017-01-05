The singer is hoping to put a bout of poor health, which overshadowed the end of last year (16), behind her and bounce back with Ryman Auditorium concerts in April (17).

The first will take place on her actual birthday on 14 April (17).

Loretta, who had to cancel a string of shows last year (16) after falling at her home, made her debut at the Ryman when it was the home of the Grand Ole Opry in 1960.

Meanwhile, the country star will return to the road and make up for some of the dates she missed last year in February (17).