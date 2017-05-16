Loretta Lynn is ''doing great'' as she continues with her recovery from the stroke she suffered earlier this month.

The 85-year-old country musician was admitted to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 5 after suffering a serious health scare - but her team have taken to her Twitter account to deliver an update on her recovery, revealing she is making good progress.

The message reads: ''Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support. She has moved to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great!''

News of Loretta's health situation first came to light via a message posted on her Facebook page.

The post explained: ''American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

''She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.''

But despite Loretta's improving health, a number of planned shows have already been postponed while she recovers.

The statement continued: ''Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

''For information on when shows will be rescheduled, fans are encouraged to visit LorettaLynn.com.''

The country star is due to release her new album, titled 'Wouldn't It Be Great', in the coming months, and Loretta recently gave fans an insight into what they should expect from the record.

She said: ''I think you try to do better with every record you put out. It's just everyday living - and everybody wants to know, 'Well, what is it about your songs that people like?' I think you've got to tell your stories. I just think it hits everybody, you know, the songs.''