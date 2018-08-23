Loretta Lynn is set to release her postponed album 'Wouldn't It Be Great' next month.

The 86-year-old country legend was forced to push back her 41st studio album from August to September 18, due to recovering from a stroke, but she's now back to good health and has dropped the self-titled lead track.

Announcing the delay of her record, Loretta had said: ''This new record means so much to me, but this last year I had to focus on my health and I decided to hold up the release.

''I'm feelin' good and look forward to it comin' out. It was really important to me to be a part of it being released and I'm excited to celebrate with everybody!''

Loretta previously gave fans an insight into what they should expect from the album.

She said: ''I think you try to do better with every record you put out. It's just everyday living - and everybody wants to know, 'Well, what is it about your songs that people like?' I think you've got to tell your stories. I just think it hits everybody, you know, the songs.''

The 'Coal Miner's Daughter' hitmaker was admitted to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, last May after suffering a serious health scare - but her team delivered an update on her recovery, revealing she was making good progress.

The message shared later that month read: ''Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support. She has moved to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great!''

News of Loretta's health situation first came to light via a message posted on her Facebook page.

The post explained: ''American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

''She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.''

Despite Loretta's improving health, a number of planned shows were postponed while she recovered.

The statement continued: ''Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

''For information on when shows will be rescheduled, fans are encouraged to visit LorettaLynn.com.''