'Transformers' producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura wants the 'Bumblebee' franchise to have more ''emotion'' than the main series.
'Transformers' producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura wants the 'Bumblebee' spin-off sequels to have more ''emotion''.
The most recent film in Michael Bay's sci-fi action series about giant alien warring robots is a prequel - directed by Travis Knight - focusing on Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) as she develops a friendship with Autobot Bumblebee who is hiding on Earth.
The movie focused a lot on the relationship between the pair and Lorenzo wants to continue the Bumblebee franchise with more emotional storytelling as opposed to the action-packed main series.
Speaking to Collider, he said: ''Several lessons have come out of this. One is that we have the freedom to tell almost any story. The other is that, how strongly the audience identified with the strength of character and emotion.
''I know the next 'Transformer', our attempt anyway, is to sort of do a fusion of 'Bumblebee' and the Bay movies ... a little more Bayhem. And a little bit more of the character falling in love within the emotional dynamic of the movie. One of the things I want to do - and I hope we pull it off - is, we did it with Bumblebee because he's so cute and he's so accessible, but he can't talk. I think the more human we can make these characters, the more people are going to like them.''
'Bumblebee' was written by Christina Hodson and the writer previously acknowledged that although the 'Transformers' franchise and toys have traditionally been aimed at boys - she thinks it is ''nonsense'' to label things and loves the idea of ''blurring the lines'' between gender roles.
She said: ''I think there's such a cultural desire to put labels on things. Growing up, there always used to be a boys' toys aisle and a girls' toys aisle.
''And I just think it's nonsense. So I kind of love the idea of just blurring the lines and letting there be a girl who likes cars and mechanical things and who is good at it.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
This reunion of actor Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg feels like a natural successor...
With each film in the Transformer saga, Michael Bay makes it clear that all he's...
There's nothing very original in this spy thriller, but director Branagh gives the film a...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
By ignoring everything that made 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra a hugely entertaining...
Thrillers don't get much more enjoyable than this one, which shifts cleverly from an issue-based...
Korean filmmaker Kim played with the Western genre before in his wacky 2008 pastiche The...
There's so little to this film that you've almost forgotten everything about it by the...
With his usual disregard for story logic, Bay plunges us into another deafening metal-against-metal smackdown....
Based on the graphic novel, this action-comedy has a wacky tone that's entertaining but never...
Intelligent filmmaking covers up the whopping plot holes in this action thriller. It's shot with...