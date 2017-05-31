Lorde is to release a new song on Friday (02.06.17).

The 'Green Light' hitmaker shared some lyrics to the track with her 4.8 million Twitter followers on Tuesday evening (30.05.17).

They read: ''Every night, I live & die - feel the party to my bones.''

Announcing when the single from album 'Melodrama' will drop, she added: ''Friday, June 2nd 2PM NYC 6AM NZ (sic)''

The brunette beauty, who was 16 when she made her first album 'Pure Heroine' in 2013, recently said this record is her being ''sexy'' and a young woman now.

She explained: ''It's like, 'Oh, s**t, I can't be kind of sexy if I want to for a second? Everything I do has to be, like, 'library girl'?''

''That [first album] felt like a kid. This feels like a young woman. I can hear the difference.''

However, Lorde - who wrote about her split from long-term boyfriend James Lowe earlier this year on the record - admitted even in her 20s she doesn't feel she is able to write about breakups in a ''full way''.

She said: ''I don't think you can sing about love or about breakups in such a sort of full way at 20.''

The 'Royals' singer previously said music entered a new level after her ''heart was broken''.

She said: ''After your heart is broken, music enters you on a new level. You suddenly find yourself crying when [Alicia Keys'] 'Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart' comes on.''

However, Lorde - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor - insisted 'Melodrama' isn't a ''breakup album''.

She added: ''[It's not a] breakup album; it's a record about being alone. The good parts and the bad parts.''

'Melodrama' is slated for release on June 16.