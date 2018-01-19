Lorde thinks Cardi B was deserving of a nomination in the ''big categories'' for this year's Grammys.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker is a massive fan of the 'MotorSport' rapper and believes she should be up for one of the top prizes at the annual ceremony, which this takes place on January 29, not just Best Rap Song and Rap Performance for 'Bodak Yellow'.

And the 21-year-old beauty also feels the producer of Lorde's latest record 'Melodrama', Jack Antonoff - who is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media for Taylor Swift's 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' - is deserving of Producer of the Year.

In an interview with Billboard magazine, she admitted: ''I can't remember - I'm literally Googling 'Grammy snubs' to see if I can think of something. Oh, f**k! Cardi B should have gotten a nomination in one of those big categories. ['Bodak Yellow'] is nominated for best rap song and best rap performance.] She kind of defined 2017.

''I wish Jack got nominated for producer of the year, but still he's well represented, I feel. [Antonoff is nominated for best song written for visual media.]''

Lorde will go head-to-head with Childish Gambino's 'Awaken, My Love!', Jay-Z's '4:44', Kendrick Lamar, 'Damn' and '24K Magic' by Bruno Mars

The UK premiere of the Grammys broadcast will be aired exclusively and in full on 4Music at 7pm on January 29, as well as on the Box Plus App.