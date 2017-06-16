Lorde ''sucks'' at being famous.

The 20-year-old singer - real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor - was catapulted to global fame at the age of just 16 with her debut single 'Royals' in 2013, and she readily admits she felt quite overwhelmed by the attention at the time.

She said: ''When it was happening I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I've slowly been getting less famous since 'Royals' was really big, which is totally cool for me ... I suck at being famous and that's fine.''

And the 'Green Light' hitmaker - who has returned to music with her second album 'Melodrama' - claimed that although her track list is filled with edgy heart-skippy pop music, tracks 'Writer in the Dark' and 'Liability' were inspired by her break-up from long-term partner James Lowe.

In an interview with NME magazine, she said: ''I think when you do this, you have to find a way to live with yourself, because it's not making no one feel anything. A handful of people will listen to this album and have it sort of get them there (in the gut).

''But it was important for me to say. And I don't think that song is apologising for it. It's more like, 'what did you think was going to happen?' I was doing this before I met you and I'll be doing this after you have gone, I felt quite empowered.''

And Lorde spilled that she wanted her new record to be a ''challenge'' and recruited the likes of Phil Collins and Don Henley to help her write ''the perfect song''.

She said: ''I needed to be challenged in a different way. I know what modern sounds like. That's something very young all over. What I found so revelatory about someone like Paul Simon or Don Henley is that it's really nice for me to sit down with my headphones and be schooled in the art if writing a perfect song.''