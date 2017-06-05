Lorde went to a ''crazy place'' after she split from her boyfriend.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker ended her relationship with photographer James Lowe in late 2015 and admits she ''self-medicated'' with alcohol and music after the painful break up.

She told Stellar magazine: ''After a break up, you go to these crazy places. I definitely did. I probably was [self-medicating].

''There was an element of escapism and exploration and wanting to be myself in strange situations and see what happens. After a break-up, you go to these crazy places. I definitely did.''

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old singer previously revealed how music entered a new level for her after her ''heart was broken''.

She explained: ''After your heart is broken, music enters you on a new level. You suddenly find yourself crying when [Alicia Keys'] 'Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart' comes on ...

''[It's not a] breakup album; it's a record about being alone. The good parts and the bad parts.''

And Lorde - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor - previously confessed 'Green Light' is ''about a heartbreak''.

She said: ''The song is actually about a heartbreak. And it's not something that I really am used to writing about. It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that. It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards. I say, 'She thinks you love the beach, you're such a liar'.

''What the f**k, she thinks you like the beach?! You don't like the beach! It's those little stupid things. It sounds so happy and then the lyrics are so intense obviously. And I realised I was like, 'how come this thing is coming out so joyous sounding?' And I realised this is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That's her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that's the song for me.''