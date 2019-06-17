Lorde has confirmed that her new album is getting close.

The 22-year-old singer - whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - announced in an Instagram post on Sunday (16.06.19) celebrating the two-year anniversary of the release of her acclaimed 2017 LP acclaimed 'Melodrama' that her third studio album is ''in the oven'' and will be ready to come out soon.

On her Instagram stories, she wrote about Melodrama: ''I was such a baby making that work, lots of emotions and learning so much all the time. Feels like I've grown a lot since then, I've been to Antarctica, I have a dog now and a cat and I can bake bread and cook dinner and keep plants alive etc. It's a good life you've given me. Thank you thank you. Third one in the oven. (Sic)''

The 'Royals' hitmaker thanked her fans for their support and making 'Melodrama' ''their own'' since it was released.

She wrote: ''Apparently Melodrama came out two years ago today ... Want to say thankyou for how you took that record and made it your own. Swells my damn heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way that we did together.

''The day it came out i did a jigsaw puzzle all day in my hotel room in NY. I felt so emptied, i didnt really know yet that you make a record and get filled up, and then releasing it empties you ... and slowly fills you up again (sic).''

The 'Green Light' singer teased last year that the new album could potentially have some piano-based songs as she recently learned the instrument.

She said: ''I haven't started properly on the next record yet, and I'm not sure how long it'll be.

''But I've been teaching myself how to play piano, and here and there little bits come out.''