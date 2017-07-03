Lorde's third album will ''explore new worlds''.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker only released her second studio venture 'Melodrama' last month, but it seems she's already thinking about material for the next record as she took to Twitter on Sunday (02.07.17) to tease the content of her future release.

Quoting a tweet from a fan account which highlighted the 10 times throughout 'Melodrama' that the 20-year-old singer mentions dancing, Lorde said: ''wow lol i didn't realise it was at this level.. needless to say next record will move firmly away from dancing & explore new worlds :-)

''but right now i literally live to dance &i'm so proud to have written my thesis on it this time - it's religion/therapy/purgatory/heaven (sic)''

It comes after the 'Perfect Places' singer took to the micro-blogging site the day previous on Saturday (01.07.17) to tell her fans she is ''proud'' of her work as she performed in seven countries in seven days for the first time.

She wrote: ''just did seven countries in seven days for the first time. popstar achievement unlocked

''god i'm proud of my work if u knew half the battles female artists gotta fight to keep it only magnificent for u...

''i care for and respect you all so much. And love u with my whole heart. I'll always do it for u.

''just happy to be back playing shows for you and levitating i'm thriving cut my hair been drinking lots of water and eating fruits (sic)''

Despite being pleased to be back on the road playing shows, Lorde has been having a hard time of it recently, as she was struck with a cold whilst in Oslo, Norway.

She tweeted last week: ''In oslo with a cold. popped a strepsil out of the packet + two nyquil - took a sip of water and then accidentally SWALLOWED THE STREPSIL (sic)''