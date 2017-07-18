Lorde was stuck on a subway train for four hours.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker has recalled how she and her fellow New York City travellers were trapped in the confined train for a number of hours but luckily she managed to stay off the radar thanks to some ''sweet'' people who recognised her but didn't blab about who she was.

She said: ''[I was stuck] sitting on the floor for four hours ... All I could think about was that I had a little bit of oatmeal stashed there in my bag, and I was like, anyone finds out, this is gonna be like prized commodity ... This will be my family now, they're gonna be here forever.

''People would be very sweet ... someone would be like, do a little look and I'd be like, 'Shhh.'''

And despite her train troubles, the 20-year-old singer admits the subway ''still has a bit of romance'' for her.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she added: ''It still has a bit of romance [for me].

''When you're working in the studio you're very isolated and kind of hang out with a couple of people so I feel like it kind of reintroduced me back into society.''

Meanwhile, Lorde - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor - previously admitted she ''sucks'' at being famous.

She shared: ''When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I've slowly been getting less famous since 'Royals' was really big. Which is totally cool for me ... I suck at being famous. And that's fine.

''It rocked my foundations and could have f***ed me, you know? I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been. I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to Number One, and they were like, 'F**k her, she's got really far-apart eyes'.

''I remember being like, 'Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?' Just weird s**t like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself.''