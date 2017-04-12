Lorde says music entered a new level after her ''heart was broken''.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker split from her boyfriend whilst she was working on her new music and admits it changed how she felt about music in general.

She said: ''After your heart is broken, music enters you on a new level. You suddenly find yourself crying when [Alicia Keys'] 'Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart' comes on.''

However, the 20-year-old singer - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor - insists her new LP 'Melodrama' isn't a ''breakup album''.

She added to The New York Times Magazine: ''[It's not a] breakup album; it's a record about being alone. The good parts and the bad parts.''

Meanwhile, Lorde previously confessed 'Green Light', the lead single off the album, is ''about a heartbreak''.

She said: ''The song is actually about a heartbreak. And it's not something that I really am used to writing about. It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that. It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards. I say, 'She thinks you love the beach, you're such a liar'.

''What the f**k, she thinks you like the beach?! You don't like the beach! It's those little stupid things. It sounds so happy and then the lyrics are so intense obviously. And I realised I was like, 'how come this thing is coming out so joyous sounding?' And I realised this is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That's her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that's the song for me.''