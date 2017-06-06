Lorde's ''mind is blown'' whenever fans tell her how one of her songs made them feel.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker is still amazed when her fans praise her music and admits it is her ''favourite thing'' when she is told about a supporter's personal relationship to one of her tracks.

She said: ''If you do see me in the street, tell me how you felt about something that I made, because it literally blows my mind every time. It's always my favourite thing when people come up to me and tell me a specific story about a song or an album and their relationship to it.

''It especially blows my mind when people are like, oh, I was listening to this album when I was falling in love with my partner. You're like, oh my god [fans self] because you know how that feels.''

And the 20-year-old singer hopes one day someone will fall in love to her songs as that is why she makes music.

In a video interview with i-D, she added: ''To me that's basically why I make music hoping that maybe someone will fall in love to one of the songs one day. It's just the best.''

Meanwhile, Lorde previously admitted she is ''not a good famous person''.

She said: ''I am not a good famous person. I am a writer, that is what I am good at. I can build stuff and sing stuff, but I am not good at selling the dream. I don't look like magic when I get out of the car. Some people tell their story through these photos, but that is truly not my strength.

''I hate it and every time it happens to me, I feel unsafe. I still find it very jarring. I feel very lucky that I don't draw attention. I love the fact that I can go play before the headliner at Coachella and then I can be, like, 'Bye-bye! I am going to New Zealand.'''