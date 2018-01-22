Lorde has admitted she once indulged in ''20 different kinds of cereal'' with her close pal Jack Antonoff.

The 21-year-old singer met record producer Jack when they recorded her latest album 'Melodrama' together in America, and she has now admitted that during the process, New Zealand born Lorde told Jack she had never tried iconic American cereals such as Lucky Charms, which prompted the pair to complete a taste test of multiple varieties of the breakfast snack.

She said: ''When I came to New York, we had only written together maybe a couple of times, and we were very obsessed with each other on a creative level as buds.

''I was sort of doing nothing in New York, and we did this thing where for five days in a row we just kept having dinner every night, just getting to know each other. One night, somehow, it came up that I hadn't had Cap'n Crunch or Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Lucky Charms. He was like, ''We have to do this.'

''So we went to a bodega, got all of these cereals and went back to his house in Brooklyn and did a little lineup of bowls. We tried, like, 20 different kinds of cereal. [I still think] about Cinnamon Toast Crunch all the time.''

Out of all the cereals she sampled, the 'Green Light' singer liked ''delicious'' Reese's Puffs the most.

Lorde's love of food doesn't just stop at breakfast snacks either, as she admitted she ''loves'' to bake other sweet treats.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, she said: ''I bake a lot. Yesterday I made this lime cheesecake with Swiss meringue on top - I spent a couple of hours trying to get that right.''