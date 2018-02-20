Lorde has been accused of being ''dirty'' because she suffers with acne.

The 21-year-old singer has admitted she's regularly asked if she washes her face properly because she struggles to fight off the pimples - but, really, she thinks she's just ''genetically cursed.''

Taking to her Instagram account, she said in a video: ''The very worst one of all is when people think you're just dirty, 'Do you wash your face?' It's like, 'Yes, I wash my face, I'm just genetically cursed.' ''

And the brunette beauty finds it even more frustrating that people keep giving her advice to help clear her spots when she's already tried various creams and treatments in the past.

She explained: ''When you've had acne for years and years and years, done all the drugs, tried all the things, and people are still like, 'You know what worked for me, is moisturising! ... Make a mask out of honey, greek yogurt and avocado. All you need to do is buy an apricot scrub! Coconut oil - the secret is coconut oil!' ''

And, although it gets her down, Lorde is adamant she and other sufferers will find a cure one day.

She said: ''For anyone out there who has got bad skin - and actual bad skin, not the kind of bad skin you can just use a fancy cream for, for a few days, and it will get better. I feel your pain. We'll get there, we will. I promise.''