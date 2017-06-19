Lorde was ''rewired to become an adult'' when she made her album 'Melodrama'.

The 20-year-old star has grown up a lot since she first found fame and felt ''more aware of her age'' than she ever had when she worked on her latest LP.

She said: ''I felt more aware of my age than I ever have making a record. I was in these moments of just being gripped by an emotion and I was like 'I'm feeling this because I'm 20 and everything's f***ed-up inside my brain. I'm actually like rewiring to become an adult. All this is insane!'''

And Lorde feels she has learned a lot about herself during the making of the album.

Explaining the meaning behind track 'Liability (Reprise)', she added to The Spinoff: ''I went into thinking I knew what I was doing and thinking I knew exactly who I was at that moment and what I was going to do and the process has been very confronting and intense and awesome and emotional and it turned out that I wasn't who I thought I was after all.''

Meanwhile, Lorde previously revealed music entered a new level after her ''heart was broken''.

She said: ''After your heart is broken, music enters you on a new level. You suddenly find yourself crying when [Alicia Keys'] 'Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart' comes on.''

And she confessed that 'Green Light', the lead single off the album, is ''about a heartbreak''.

She admitted: ''The song is actually about a heartbreak. And it's not something that I really am used to writing about. It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that. It was my first major heartbreak. And the song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards. I say, 'She thinks you love the beach, you're such a liar.'''