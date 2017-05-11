Lorde admits dancing on top of a car in the video for her single 'Green Light' was one of the ''strangest'' things she's ever done.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter is filmed dancing in a club and around a city in the video for her new track, which features on her upcoming album 'Melodrama' - and Lorde has revealed she found one scene to be especially surreal.

She shared: ''Cars generally are not built to have a girl dancing around and losing her mind on top of them. It was one of the strangest things I've done.''

She said, too, that her overarching ambition with the video was to be authentic.

Lorde told Vevo: ''I want to look the way my friends see me. I want to feel like I could be any one of the young people who listen to my music.''

Meanwhile, Lorde recently admitted she is ''not a good famous person'', confessing she is ''no good at selling the dream'' of stardom.

The singer - whose debut album 'Pure Heroine' was a worldwide hit - explained: ''I am not a good famous person. I am a writer, that is what I am good at. I can build stuff and sing stuff, but I am not good at selling the dream. I don't look like magic when I get out of the car. Some people tell their story through these photos, but that is truly not my strength.

''I hate it and every time it happens to me, I feel unsafe. I still find it very jarring. I feel very lucky that I don't draw attention. I love the fact that I can go play before the headliner at Coachella and then I can be, like, 'Bye-bye! I am going to New Zealand.'''