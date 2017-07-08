Lorde has heaped praise on Dua Lipa's new music video for 'New Rules'.

The New Zealand pop star took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker's new promo for the latest single on her self-titled debut album.

Sharing the clip on the micro-blogging site, she wrote: ''dopest video i seen in ages (sic)''

And the 21-year-old beauty wrote back: ''Love! Thank you xxx @lorde (sic)''

The light-hearted comment comes after the Lorde dubbed Taylor Swift a ''dear friend''

The 'Green Light' singer clarified comments made in a recent interview where she claimed she wasn't a member of the star's 'squad'.

The 20-year-old musician was recently quoted as saying she doesn't ''hang out'' with the members of the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's girl squad, which includes the likes of Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Karlie Kloss.

She said at the time: ''I don't hang out with these people at all.

''You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily.''

Now, the 'Green Light' singer has taken to Twitter to release a statement confirming she was actually talking about idols such as David Bowie and Patti Smith, and insisted she simply ''f***ed up'' the question.

Posting a photo of her statement on Friday (07.07.17), Lorde said: ''Wow - something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go. Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much. In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith - those were the 'idols' i was referring to that I was saying I'm not friends with, not Taylor!

''I've always found people's perception of this 'squad' idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I've never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we're all blood members of a secret cult.

''Really s****y to wake up to headlines about whether or not you've jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. All of them. I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn't faithfully her person. I f***ed up an interview question. Now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk. (sic)''