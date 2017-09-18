Lorde felt pressured to take on ''everybody's voice'' with her debut album 'Pure Heroine'.

The 20-year-old singer - whose full name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - has admitted when she released her first LP at the age of 16 she felt very overwhelmed because she was hailed as the ''teenaged perspective'', a title she felt she was too young to be associated with.

Speaking in the October issue of Vogue Australia, the brunette beauty said: ''People decided I was the teenaged perspective, and I was like: 'Ah, I'm just one kid! I can't be everybody's voice, you know?

''The hard thing was when people would ask me: 'Do you feel 16?' and I'm like: 'I don't know, I've never been 40.' It was really confusing.''

The 'Royals' hitmaker has revealed last year when she turned 19 her entire world was ''up in the air'' and became ''really crazy'', as she split from her boyfriend, James Lowe, and moved out.

Although the musician felt she was ''totally having [her] mind blown'', she channelled those ''new things'' in her life into her music.

Speaking about her creative process, she said: ''I basically turned 19 and the world was like: 'Alright, we're going to toss everything up in the air and it's all going to come down in a really crazy way.

''All of a sudden I moved out of home, I went through a break-up. It felt like every day and every night I was totally having my mind blown by all these new things. I just couldn't write it all down fast enough.''

But speaking out about her problems is a topic Lorde will never shy away from, as her recent single 'Green Light', which is from her second studio album 'Melodrama', was inspired by her determination to push her artistic boundaries.

She previously said: ''I always want to run toward the thing that feels challenging and scary and exciting, and that didn't feel like a drum beat and a vocal anymore. Because those types of songs had been number one on the charts for two years.''