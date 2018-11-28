Lorde has been learning piano for her next album.

The 'Royals' hitmaker released her second record 'Melodrama' - which featured producer Jack Antonoff playing keys - in 2017, but the singer has been practicing ahead of his third studio LP.

Opening up to fans in a newsletter this week, Lorde wrote: ''I haven't started properly on the next record yet, and I'm not sure how long it'll be...

''But I've been teaching myself how to play piano, and here and there little bits come out.

''I think this next one will probably be born around the piano in my house, me and my friends, keeping it simple...

''But know that for now I'm happy here at home, living quietly and simply, eating toast, going for walks, swimming. And you'll hear all about it soon enough.''

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old star also took the opportunity to praise the crowds she performed to on her recent world tour.

Lorde admitted it had been an amazing experience, while thanking her fans for ''continuing to change my life, year after year; for living inside the work that I make; for always being ready for what's round the corner''.

She added: ''I've never felt richer than in those moments with you, all of us heaving to 'Green Light', or singing 'Writer [in the Dark'] together, or 'Supercut'.

''The way you took this record and made it yours will be a highlight of my life forever.''

It comes after she previously hit out at Eminem and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts project and accused them of ''stealing'' her live production ideas by using a suspended perspex box.

Noting she did something very similar for her festival run last year, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm proud of the work I do, and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves.

''But don't steal - not from women or anyone else - not in 2018 or ever.''