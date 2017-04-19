Lorde, Lana Del Rey and Kasabian are among those confirmed to perform at Radio One's Big Weekend in Hull.

The UK radio station's annual music festival will be held at Burton Constable Hall in Hull on May 27 and May 28, and the full line-up has been unleashed featuring some of the biggest names in pop across the globe performing.

Also joining previously announced headliner Katy Perry, Kings of Leon, Little Mix and Stormzy are Biffy Clyro, Rag'n' Bone Man, London Grammar, Clean Bandit, Imagine Dragons and Emeli Sande.

Zara Larsson, Shawn Mendes and Sean Paul are also on the bill with some artists which have been out of the spotlight for a while, including Plan B, Rita Ora and Haim, who must be about to drop new music.

'Body On Me' hitmaker Rita said of the announcement: ''So excited I can't even tell you, It's so long overdue. It's the best news ever - I'm so happy. They're so up for it [Hull crowd]. I can always tell you that no matter what happens, Big Weekend is probably one of the funnest festivals I've ever performed at.''

'Chained to the Rhythm' hitmaker Katy, will head up the main stage on the Saturday.

The 32-year-old pop superstar is most looking forward testing out the Yorkshire city's local delicacies such as chip spice, savoury patties and Yorkshire puddings.

Discussing her plans to visit the famous pudding factor, she previously said: ''Radio 1's Big Weekend is always a blast and I'm so happy to be able to make it to Hull alongside the incredible line-up. Grimmy has told me all about Hull and we've already set up a date to the Yorkshire pudding factory!''

Ben Cooper, Controller at Radio One said: ''Radio 1's Big Weekend just got bigger. The young audiences in Hull and on the BBC are in for one of the planet's greatest performers.''

Martin Green, the Director of Hull UK City of Culture 2017, added: ''It's awesome that Katy Perry is headlining Saturday night at Radio 1's Big Weekend. A superstar addition to a sensational event, as well as to Hull 2017's fabulous music programme.''

Hosted by Radio One DJs, Radio One's Big Weekend is Europe's largest free ticketed festival, and will be heading to Hull to coincide with the UK City of Culture celebrations for Hull in 2017.

Speaking about being on the bill, Kings of Leon said: ''Looking forward to seeing you in Hull for Radio One's Big Weekend at the end of the May. Huge thanks to Radio One for leading the charge in helping us get our music to our fans, it's going to be a great show, can't wait!''

The festival has completely sold out with the majority of tickets going to local people.