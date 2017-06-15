Lorde says she ''sucks'' at being famous but feels she is actually getting less famous now than she was after the release of her debut track 'Royals'.
The 'Green Light' hitmaker doesn't think she is very good in the fame department but feels she is actually getting less famous now.
She said: ''When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I've slowly been getting less famous since 'Royals' was really big. Which is totally cool for me ... I suck at being famous. And that's fine.''
And the 20-year-old singer says it ''rocked her foundations'' when she bumped a popular artist from number one and faced the wrath of their fans.
She added: ''It rocked my foundations and could have f***ed me, you know? I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been.
''I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to Number One, and they were like, 'F**k her, she's got really far-apart eyes'. I remember being like, 'Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?' Just weird s**t like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself.''
And Lorde - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor - felt ''empowered'' writing about personal experiences on her latest album 'Melodrama'.
She told NME magazine: ''I think that when you do this, you have to find a way to live with yourself, because it's not making no one feel anything.
''But it was important for me to say. And I don't think that song is apologising for it. It's more like, what did you think was going to happen? I was doing this before I met you and I'll be doing this after you're gone ... I felt quite empowered.''
