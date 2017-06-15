Lorde ''sucks'' at being famous.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker doesn't think she is very good in the fame department but feels she is actually getting less famous now.

She said: ''When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I've slowly been getting less famous since 'Royals' was really big. Which is totally cool for me ... I suck at being famous. And that's fine.''

And the 20-year-old singer says it ''rocked her foundations'' when she bumped a popular artist from number one and faced the wrath of their fans.

She added: ''It rocked my foundations and could have f***ed me, you know? I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been.

''I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to Number One, and they were like, 'F**k her, she's got really far-apart eyes'. I remember being like, 'Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?' Just weird s**t like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself.''

And Lorde - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor - felt ''empowered'' writing about personal experiences on her latest album 'Melodrama'.

She told NME magazine: ''I think that when you do this, you have to find a way to live with yourself, because it's not making no one feel anything.

''But it was important for me to say. And I don't think that song is apologising for it. It's more like, what did you think was going to happen? I was doing this before I met you and I'll be doing this after you're gone ... I felt quite empowered.''