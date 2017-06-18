Lorde believes she is an ''underdog'' in the music industry.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker - real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor - was catapulted into stardom at the age of 16 when she her single 'Royals' became a hit in 2013, and although she's been well known in the industry for four years, she believes she has to make ''five amazing records'' before she can be considered a big name.

Speaking on Australia's '60 Minutes' on Sunday (18.06.17), Lorde said: ''I'm just the underdog again. I always think, like making an album, I'm just that kid to and from work, sitting on the train. I totally feel like an underdog. But, I think one record is cool, one record, you know? I think everyone can make five amazing records, if you can, then it gets interesting. That's when it starts. So, I think, until then, [I consider] myself as an underdog.''

During the interview, the 20-year-old singer also touched on her breakup from photographer James Lowe, whom she split with last year.

She said of her heartbreak: ''It's pretty gnarly, I think it's pretty hard across the board. I think it's definitely for a long time that I'm going to remember, it's been really formative for me.''

Meanwhile, Lorde recently admitted she ''sucks'' at being famous, but thinks her break from the spotlight after the release of her debut album 'Pure Heroine' in 2013 has made her less famous.

She said: ''When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I've slowly been getting less famous since 'Royals' was really big. Which is totally cool for me ... I suck at being famous. And that's fine.''