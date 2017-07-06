Lorde sees herself as a ''giant loser''.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker may be famous worldwide but she admits she stills considers herself to be a bit of a loser.

She said: ''I think that I maybe am five percent prettier [these days] I would estimate, but apart from that I think I'm still like a giant loser. So it's all good, really.''

And the 20-year-old singer believes she was ''braver'' as a songwriter when she was younger but also feels a new sense of being emotionally brave with her latest album, 'Melodrama'.

Speaking on The Project, she added: ''I think in some ways I was braver when I was 15 and in some ways I'm braver than I've ever been now. A lot of people have said to me how this album is emotionally laid bare, I think. That sort of bravery I don't necessarily know that I had five years ago.''

Meanwhile, Lorde previously admitted she ''sucks'' at being famous.

She said: ''When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it. But that was a long time ago. If anything, I've slowly been getting less famous since 'Royals' was really big. Which is totally cool for me ... I suck at being famous. And that's fine ...

''It rocked my foundations and could have f***ed me [when I first found fame], you know? I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been. I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to Number One, and they were like, 'F**k her, she's got really far-apart eyes'.

''I remember being like, 'Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?' Just weird s**t like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself.''