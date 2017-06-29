Lorde has been struck down with a cold on tour.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker is currently on the road playing concerts in support of her second album 'Melodrama' but it seems the late nights and hectic schedule have caught up with her as her immune system has let her down in Oslo, Norway.

Lorde made a stop-off at a pharmacy to stock on medication to ease the symptoms of the virus but her attempts to self-medicate didn't quite go according to plan - as she swallowed a large throat lozenge that needed to be sucked.

Taking to her Twitter account, she said: ''In oslo with a cold. popped a strepsil out of the packet + two nyquil - took a sip of water and then accidentally SWALLOWED THE STREPSIL (sic)''

Clearly worried about what the effects the Strepsil could have on her health, she asked her followers: ''Is this how i'm gonna go?''

Lorde will be desperate to shake off her illness to ensure her voice is in a good condition for her planned upcoming appearances at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark and the OpenAir 2017 festival

in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Lorde will be happy though with the response to 'Melodrama' so far, as the LP debuted at number one in her native New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US and at number five in the UK.