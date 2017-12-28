Lorde has cancelled her upcoming concert in Israel.

The 21-year-old singer had been due to perform in Tel Aviv as part of her 'Melodrama' world tour on June 5 2018, but after she received ''an overwhelming number of messages'' asking her to cancel the show due to the ongoing cultural boycott of the country - which comes as a protest against the Israeli government's policies, occupation of Palestine, and treatment of the Palestinian people - she has agreed to call off the performance.

According to Jerusalem Post journalist Amy Spiro, an official statement from the 'Green Light' singer - which was delivered to Israeli PR for the concert - reads: ''Hey guys, so about this israel show - i've received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and i think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show. i pride myself on being an informed young citizen, and i had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in tel aviv, but i'm not too proud to admit i didn't make the right call on this one. (sic)''

Lorde goes on to state that it is her ''dream'' to visit the city of Tel Aviv, and apologised to fans in Israel who have been left disappointed by her decision.

She added: ''tel aviv, it's been a dream of mine to visit this beautiful part of the world for many years, and i'm truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you. i hope one day we can all dance. L x (sic)''

It comes after the 'Royals' hitmaker previously told fans she was ''considering all options'' when it came to the proposed show.

After one fan shared an open letter asking her to cancel the gig, Lorde responded on Twitter last week: ''Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too (sic)''