Lorde has apologised for likening her friendship with Taylor Swift to having ''very specific allergies''.

The 20-year-old musician is a close friend of the 'Blank Space' hitmaker, but her remarks were perceived to be insensitive to the disabled and those suffering from autoimmune diseases - and she has now issued an apology.

Writing on Twitter, Lorde said: ''I f**ked up & that was really insensitive. I'm sorry. (sic)''

The row erupted after Lorde discussed her relationship with the blonde beauty in an interview published over the weekend.

The 'Green Light' hitmaker tried to explained the unique challenges of being friends with someone as famous as Taylor.

Lorde said: ''It's like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do.

''There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.''

The controversy arrived shortly after Lorde admitted she's ''not a good famous person''.

The chart-topping star insisted that songwriting, not fame, remains her central passion, and that she enjoys her time out of the spotlight.

She said: ''I am not a good famous person. I am a writer, that is what I am good at. I can build stuff and sing stuff, but I am not good at selling the dream. I don't look like magic when I get out of the car. Some people tell their story through these photos, but that is truly not my strength.

''I hate it and every time it happens to me, I feel unsafe. I still find it very jarring. I feel very lucky that I don't draw attention. I love the fact that I can go play before the headliner at Coachella and then I can be, like, 'Bye-bye! I am going to New Zealand.'''