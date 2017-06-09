Lorde has announced a string of tour dates in support of her new album 'Melodrama'.

The 20-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (08.06.17) to tell her fans she will be taking to the stage in the UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia later this year in support of her upcoming second album which is scheduled for release on June 16.

Posting a picture of her tour poster on the micro-blogging site, the 'Green Light' singer wrote: ''it's starting. EUROPE, UK, NZ, AUSTRALIA -- let's dance https://lorde.co.nz/melodrama-tour (sic)''

Lorde also announced in a separate tweet that her dates in the UK - which will see her visit cities including London, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham, and Glasgow - as well as the European leg of her tour will see 19-year-old singer Khalid take to the stage as her support.

She wrote: ''the young mastermind @thegreatkhalid joining me in europe/UK (sic)''

Whilst the 'Royals' hitmaker has yet to announce any tour dates in America to go with her world tour, she insisted there are ''many more'' shows yet to be announced.

When one fan asked her why she hadn't announced plans to tour the US, she tweeted: ''this is just the beginning of course! so many more dates to be added (sic)''

And if that wasn't enough for Lorde fans, the star dropped new song 'Sober' on streaming services at midnight in celebration of her upcoming tour.

She tweeted: ''also, check your streaming service at midnight. to celebrate the tour launching, i'm giving you one more new song. it starts with ''S''... (sic)''

Tickets for the UK dates of Lorde's tour will be available for pre-sale June 14, before going on general sale on June 16.

Lorde's UK tour dates are as follows:

Sep 26 - O2 Apollo - Manchester

Sep 27 - Alexandra Palace - London

Sep 30 - Brighton Centre - Brighton

Oct 01 - O2 Academy - Birmingham

Oct 02 - O2 Academy - Glasgow