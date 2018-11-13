Lorde has accused Kanye West of ''stealing'' her production ideas for his and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts live show.

The 'Royals' hitmaker has commented on part of the duo's collaborative show at Camp Flog Gnaw festival over the weekend, which saw them performing in a suspended perspex box.

Noting she did something very similar for her festival run last year, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm proud of the work I do, and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves.

''But don't steal - not from women or anyone else - not in 2018 or ever.''

The 22-year-old singer's comments on the live stunt come as Kanye - who is yet to respond to the claims - has said his upcoming 'Yandhi' album will be delayed again.

The 41-year-old rapper's next solo album was due to be released in September, before his wife Kim Kardashian West suggested it was coming on Black Friday (23.11.18) and said it will be ''worth the wait.

However, after performing over the weekend he had a realisation that the planned LP isn't ready to be released yet - so fans will have to wait a bit longer.

He tweeted: ''It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi.

''After performing again, I realize the new album I've been working on isn't ready yet. I'll announce the release date once it's done. Thank you for understanding. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Kanye has started to follow a trend set by 2016 LP 'The Life of Pablo', as he's made post-release changes to 'I Thought About Killing You' from his 'Ye' record, this time because he hadn't cleared the beats used on the track.