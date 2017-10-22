London Grammar made a triumphant return to their hometown at Eventim Apollo on Saturday night (21.10.17).

The Indie pop trio bounced back from the stage fright and exhaustion they suffered following the release of their debut album, 'If You Wait', in 2013, and showed they have come age, performing romantic tracks from their recent number one album 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing' alongside fan favoured hits.

Guitarist Dan Rothman spoke for the Ivor Novello winning group - which includes singer Hannah Reid and drummer Dot Major - when he told the crowd: ''It feels so good to be home ... We're really happy to be here.

''This is one of those venues that I dreamed of playing when I was a little boy when I had a poster of Ziggy​ Stardust on my wall.''

The former Nottingham University friends have steered their sound in a lighter direction this year and showcased their highly anticipated progress, delivering introspective songs 'Who Am I', 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing', and 'Hell To The Liars', but 'Strong' and 'Wasting My Young Years' received a huge reaction from their beloved fans inside the sold out venue.

Following an impressive collaboration with visual artist and 'American History X' director Tony Kaye earlier this year on two videos for the song 'Oh Woman Oh Man', the band stood strong in front of a superb ocular treat that flowed into new hazy scenes with each song, morphing ambient soundscapes, and making them appear to be inside their own cinematic music videos.

When their audience wasn't singing along, Hannah's voice, with its operatic and almost celtic-folk edge, soared through the venue and brought them to silence on tracks like 'Rooting For You', in the chillingly brilliant moments when she sat at the piano and sang acapella.

London Grammar play Birmingham's 02 Academy on Monday (23.10.17), Nottingham's Rock City on Thursday, Bristol's Colston Hall on Friday and Newcastle upon Tyne City Hall on Saturday before returning for a triumphant end in their hometown at London's O2 Academy Brixton on Sunday night.