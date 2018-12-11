'Toxic Avenger' is set for a reboot and possible big screen franchise.

The 1984 cult classic told the story of the grotesque mutant superhero alter ego of a mild-mannered young man Melvin Ferd, and went on to become Troma Entertainment's mascot.

The b-movie company's founders Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz - who also directed the original film - are said to be in line to product the upcoming mainstream remake.

The Hollywood Reporter says Legendary has acquired the film rights to the indie comedy horror film, and there are plans to develop it beyond a big blockbuster adaptation.

In the original movie, health club janitor Melvin - played by Mark Torgl - becomes a disfigured, radioactive beast with superhuman strength after falling into a drum toxic waste.

He uses this newfound for to fight crime in a brutal fashion, and the character was used in three sequels - the most recent being 2000's 'Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger Part IV'.

As it stands, no writer or director have been attached to the project.

'The Toxic Avenger' was gory, comedic and contained exaggerated violence, and it remains to be seen what direction this version could take the character in.

'Sausage Party' co-director Conrad Vernon was previously attached to the film when Storyscape Entertainment were looking at bringing the character back to the big screen in 2016, and he was looking at grounding it in reality.

He said at the time: ''The opportunity to re-imagine a favorite cult-classic from my high school years is an honor. Toxie is an underground icon. My favorite kind.''