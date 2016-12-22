The G-Unit star welcomed his first child with his longtime girlfriend earlier this month (Dec16) and on Wednesday (21Dec16), the baby girl made her debut on his Instagram page.

In the sweet image, the tot is pictured sleeping as she clutches her father's finger.

"The happiest time of my life!," the 34-year-old captioned the photo. "My bundle of joy! Christina Ryann Lloyde Daddy's little girl".