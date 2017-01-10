Meech, real name Demetrius Flenory, headed up infamous crime organisation the Black Mafia Family (BMF) and launched his own drug-funded music business called BMF Entertainment, before he and his brother, Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory, were imprisoned in 2005.

The siblings are each serving 30-year sentences, but LL Cool J has thrown his support behind the brothers in a bid to have them freed by an executive order.

The rapper/actor has outlined his argument in a lengthy post on Instagram, alongside a picture of the Flenorys during their early days on the street.

"I think these two guys who are both products of my generation could do a lot of good in the community if they were pardoned," LL wrote. "They were incarcerated for non violent drug offenses.if they were pardoned I'm sure they would do the right thing (sic). It's a matter of character. From the outside looking in I think they both have it."

The hip-hop veteran goes on to insist the brothers have shown promise of turning their lives around if given the opportunity to regain their freedom sooner than planned, and could "potentially bring a lot of healing and inspiration to a down trodden community and show all our citizens that the USA is a country where second chances are possible.

"I don't condone what they did but I understand why they did it," he continued, insisting those living in rough inner cities will do anything to escape their struggles.

"I really think these guys... should have their cases reviewed. They should receive either a full pardon or at a minimum a sentence reduction. 30 years for a 'non violent' charge no matter how large the case may be; Still feels heavy handed to me."

LL concludes his note by adding, "Let's all hope it happens for them. Keep your heads up fellas. I'm praying for you. I love our country. I believe this would be a just decision. Pardon Meech and Terry Flenory."

Obama has yet to comment on the pardon effort, but he doesn't have much time to take action - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will take over the White House following his inauguration on 20 January (17).