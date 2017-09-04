'Mean Girls' star Lizzy Caplan has tied the knot with Tom Riley in Ravello on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.
Lizzy Caplan has tied the knot with Tom Riley.
The 'Mean Girls' star married her beau in a romantic celebration in Ravello on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.
Sharing a picture from their big day on his Instagram account, Tom wrote: ''This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife.''
The wedding was also attended by Lizzy's stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who gushed about the nuptials.
She wrote: ''The view in Amalfi this morning while waiting for my car to the airport. Thank you Ravello and the amazing group of friends this weekend - I hadn't laughed that hard, eaten so well, stayed up so late, danced, and drank so much wine in way too long.
''And got to witness so much love between two people that I also hadn't been moved to quite so many tears in a while ... #AmericansinItaly #NOFILTER Nice here I come!! (grandma & grandpa time!) (sic)''
Of the location, a source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Lizzy and Tom wanted a destination wedding, and Italy is one of their favorite places.''
The floral arrangements for the wedding were designed by Armando Melafronte whilst Michelin-starred chef Crescenzo Scotti from the Il Flauto di Pan restaurant prepared the menu.
It comes after Lizzy confessed she desperately wants to marry Tom.
She said previously: ''I would [like to get married]. I'm a bit old-fashioned that way. I can see why in this day and age a lot of marriages end in divorce, but I think there's no more romantic a notion than swinging the bat and saying, 'It's going to be different for me.'
''It does take guts and a lot of work, but even if you fail. I think there's something noble in the attempt. I was lucky in that my parents have been married for 25 years and it was a healthy relationship. [I have] always wanted a big family, but I don't know how realistic that would be.''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
There's a terrific script at the heart of this World War II thriller, with a...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...
David Skylark (James Franco) is a worldwide celebrity. His talk show is watched everyone, including...