Lizzy Caplan has tied the knot with Tom Riley.

The 'Mean Girls' star married her beau in a romantic celebration in Ravello on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.

Sharing a picture from their big day on his Instagram account, Tom wrote: ''This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife.''

The wedding was also attended by Lizzy's stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who gushed about the nuptials.

She wrote: ''The view in Amalfi this morning while waiting for my car to the airport. Thank you Ravello and the amazing group of friends this weekend - I hadn't laughed that hard, eaten so well, stayed up so late, danced, and drank so much wine in way too long.

''And got to witness so much love between two people that I also hadn't been moved to quite so many tears in a while ... #AmericansinItaly #NOFILTER Nice here I come!! (grandma & grandpa time!) (sic)''

Of the location, a source added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Lizzy and Tom wanted a destination wedding, and Italy is one of their favorite places.''

The floral arrangements for the wedding were designed by Armando Melafronte whilst Michelin-starred chef Crescenzo Scotti from the Il Flauto di Pan restaurant prepared the menu.

It comes after Lizzy confessed she desperately wants to marry Tom.

She said previously: ''I would [like to get married]. I'm a bit old-fashioned that way. I can see why in this day and age a lot of marriages end in divorce, but I think there's no more romantic a notion than swinging the bat and saying, 'It's going to be different for me.'

''It does take guts and a lot of work, but even if you fail. I think there's something noble in the attempt. I was lucky in that my parents have been married for 25 years and it was a healthy relationship. [I have] always wanted a big family, but I don't know how realistic that would be.''