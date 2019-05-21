Lizzie Cundy claims the Duchess of Sussex begged her to find her a British man before she met Prince Harry.

The former model struck up a friendship with the Meghan Markle at a charity dinner in 2013 - three years before she met her future husband - and the 50-year-old star has opened up about their evening.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''We were having a girly chat and then she said, 'Do you know any famous guys? I'm single and I really love English men'. So I said, 'We'll go out and find you someone.' ''

Meghan, 37, had divorced her first husband Trevor Engelson, 42, three months before the trip, and it's said she was keen to mingle.

Lizzie - who writes about her friendship in autobiography 'Tales From The Red Carpet' - claimed although they kept in touch, he was surprised by when the star's relationship with Harry, 34, was revealed in late 2016.

She said: ''I texted saying, 'Oh my god, I heard about Harry'. And she was like, 'Yeah I know. We'll try and hook up.' ''

However, Lizzie has insisted the duchess later cut all ties with her as the romance blossomed.

She speculated: ''She was probably told by the Palace to end contact with people she befriended in the media. I was literally ghosted by her.''

The Duke and Duchess welcomed their first child - son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - into the world on May 6.

The couple announced the birth of Archie in an Instagram post titled ''It's a boy'', which was captioned: ''We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

''The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

''More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.''