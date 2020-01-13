Lizzie Cundy had her social media accounts hacked over the weekend and she has been blackmailed by the hacker.

The TV personality was left panicked after her Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook were accessed and used to contact several of her celebrity friends.

After securing her Twitter log-in Lizzie took to the platform to tell her followers and pals that any messages that had received from her via those applications were fraudulent.

She tweeted: ''Sorry to say my Twitter, Insta and FB accounts and my emails have been hacked into and the hacker is now trying to blackmail me!

''I'm so sorry if you got any strange private messages but they weren't from me. We know who this person is and (we're) on it! My Twitter is now secured!''

Lizzie has contacted police about the cyber-security breach and they are actively working on finding out who the hacker is as they still have control of her Instagram account.

She tweeted: ''I'm so sorry guys, the hacker (has) taken over all my accounts and my phone and emails. I couldn't access anything. The hacker (is) now blackmailing me. So very sorry. My Twitter (is) now secure x.

''Just a warning to the hacker , the police are now involved and I won't be blackmailed. We know who you are .The hacker is still in control of my Instagram account .I will let you know when we have secured it .So sorry again if anyone had got any strange private messages (sic)''

The message was met with angry replies from former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional James Jordan and Blue singer Antony Costa, who revealed that they had sent their phone numbers in reply to messages they received from Lizzie's social media accounts - presumably at the request of the hacker.

James tweeted: ''That's great just sent my phone number to you, or them.''

The incident comes after Lizzie, who started a new job at Talk Radio on Saturday (11.01.20), confirmed that she is a budding relationship with billionaire businessman Donald 'DJ' Friese.

The 51-year-old brunette beauty insists it is ''early days'' in her romance with DJ, but the pair are ''having fun''.

Speaking to TV and radio host Jeremy Vine, Lizzie said: ''It's early days, he's texted me during the show. You have to play it cool. They are new beginnings, fresh start, it's going to be a great year ... it's all fun.''