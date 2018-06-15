Liza Minnelli has refused to approve the film being made about her mother Judy Garland.

The upcoming biopic 'Judy' - which focuses on the action-packed life of Liza's mother - will star 'Chicago' actress Renée Zellweger, but Liza wants it known that she doesn't approve of the project, taking to Facebook to shoot down rumours that she's held talks with the actress about the role.

She wrote: ''I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger... I don't know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way.

''Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction. (sic)''

Renee has been spotted in London looking just like the iconic actress.

The movie tells the story of the 'Wizard of Oz' actress' final concerts, nearly 30 years after starring in the classic film.

'Judy' will reportedly feature some of her most beloved songs, which Renee is expected to sing.

The biopic shows the star's exhaustion and deteriorating health, while she argues with management, mingles with musicians, and enters into a relationship with her soon-to-be fifth husband Mickey Deans.

Judy struggled with alcoholism and substance abuse from a young age, and had to deal with heavy criticism from film executives, who told her she was not attractive enough to act.

The film by Pathe and Calamity Films was written by 'The Crown's Tom Edge, and will also star Michael Gambon as manager Bernard Delfont and Gemma-Leah Luft, who will play a young Liza.

Judy died of an accidental barbiturate overdose in London when she was 47, months after the tour ended in June 1969.