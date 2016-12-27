The beloved British actress passed away aged 95 on Christmas Eve (24Dec16), and fans and her former co-stars have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Double Oscar-nominee Brenda Blethyn posted. “Farewell Liz Smith. Fabulous actress and beautiful woman in every sense. Rest in peace Liz.”

While Richard E. Grant wrote, “Liz Smith – I loved working with you on the George Orwell film & privileged to have played & danced together R.I.P. X”

Legendary radio broadcaster Tony Blackburn tweeted: “This ghastly year goes on, sorry to hear that actress Liz Smith has died. I worked with her a couple of times and she was sweet & kind R.I.P.”

Coronation Street actor Andrew Whyment, who starred alongside Liz in TV series The Royle Family added, “What a fantastic actress she was absolutely hilarious RIP lovely Liz x,” and their co-star Ralf Little shared, “Devastating to lose two members of my second family in one awful year. RIP Liz Smith. Goodbye Nana. Xxx”

Liz’s passing comes nearly six months after The Royle Family creator and star Caroline Aherne lost her battle with cancer in July (16).

Liz found fame later in life, with success coming in her 40s when she was cast in Mike Leigh's TV play Bleak Moments.

Her roles in British comedies The Royle Family and The Vicar of Dibley meant she became a household name in her native England.

Liz won a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Maggie Smith's mother in A Private Function. She also won a British Comedy Award for The Royle Family.

She starred on the big screen too, featuring in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opposite Johnny Depp in 2005.