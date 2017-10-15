Liv Tyler insists she isn't in any rush to get married to fiancé Dave Gardner as she is just ''enjoying this stage'' of their relationship.
Liv Tyler isn't in any rush to get married.
The 40-year-old actress has been engaged to Dave Gardner since 2015 and she is just ''enjoying this stage'' of their relationship.
She revealed: ''It's so sweet to enjoy this stage of being together. I am not a woman who is obsessed with having a wedding - and because we aren't married yet, he has to keep asking me. I just say, 'Maybe.'''
And Liv insists she is still friendly with her ex-husband ROYSTON LANGDON for the sake of their 12-year-old son Milo.
The brunette beauty - who also has Lula, 15 months, and Sailor, two, with Dave - added to The Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''[My mother] only ever spoke glowingly to me about both of my dads, praising their positives and being honest about their weaknesses, but never in a nasty way. Roy and I met when we were so young. I loved him so much and I love him now. We've been friends for such a big chunk of my life. There are times when we disagree and I feel mad at him, but I would never share that with Milo.
''I only say what I love about him and I tell old stories to keep him alive when they're not together. When I had Lula I was thinking about how we sell our daughters this idea of falling in love and being with one person for ever. But I don't believe that you only have one love or that you ever stop loving people. It's so nice for David and me to be together now, both with the perspective of past experiences.''
