Liv Tyler found becoming a parent ''far more exciting and beautiful'' than she expected.

The 39-year-old actress - who has son Milo, 12, with ex-husband Royston Langdon - and kids Sailor, two, and Lula, 21 months, with spouse Dave Gardner - was ''forever changed'' when she had children and admits being a mother has made her more compassionate.

She said: ''The reality is far more exciting and beautiful than what you imagine. The moment you lay eyes on that little human you are forever changed. Being a parent yourself helps you to relate to all parents and your parents. It helps you to have more compassion for all parents everywhere.''

The 'Armageddon' actress hopes to advise her children in a way that stays with them as they get older, as she can still remember the conversations she used to have with her own mother.

She said: ''I often think of the things my grandmother and my mother have been telling me my whole life. Remembering what your 'mama said' as a child and growing up is very important. I often try to think of things that I can say to my children in a way that they can hear me the same way I heard my mom.''

While Liv delights in seeing parts of her own personality reflected in her children, she is more fascinated by the way they are growing and developing in their own right.

She said: ''You can definitely see little bits of yourself, and your partner, and it's such an incredible thing when you get a tiny glimpse of that, but honestly, I'm so interested in seeing them for who they are. Their own unique magical beings.''

But although the 'Lord of the Rings' star treasures being around her kids, she admits that leaves her with little time to herself.

She admitted: ''The only time I really get to catch up movies and TV shows is on a long flight.''

Liv stars in and has directed 'Mama Said', a GAP film in support of the charity Every Mother Counts''. The film also stars Coco Rocha, Candice Swanepoel, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Cass and Ali Bird with their children.

The film shows the famous parents enjoying intimate and candid moments with their children - who are wearing babyGap and GapKids - playing, dancing, and bonding.

