Liv Tyler bonds with her dad Steven Tyler over skincare.

In a new video for Vogue, in which the 42-year-old actress and model details her intricate skincare routine, Liv confessed that the Aerosmith frontman is ''so into skincare'' and admitted she spends hours ''just going over products'' when she goes to visit him.

She said: ''My dad is so into skincare; when I go visit him, I usually spend half the time in the bathroom with him, just going over products''

''He's got his whole bathroom filled. But if you look at him, he's turned 70 and he has the most beautiful skin, and it's because he takes really good care of it.''

It wasn't just her dad who encouraged Liv to take care of her skin and the 'Lord of the Rings' star revealed that her ''obsession'' with skincare started at a ''very young age'' and was inspired by her grandmother.

She said: ''So I guess my obsession with skincare comes from when I was a little girl.

''My grandmother used to, after the bath get me out of the bath and she'd lay me down and she'd moisturise my skin and that was even when I was like six I remember that.

''She said you have to moisturise every day to keep your skin beautiful and well taken care of and sort of fresh so she taught me that at a very young age.''

In the video, Liv cites the Astara Blue Flame Purification Mask as one of her ''favourite'' products and insisted the mask draws out ''any impurity'' and provides a ''good glow''.

She said: ''This one is kind of an old favourite.

''It's got clay and mud and different things in it so it's really good to sort of draw out any impurities in your skin and it also gives it a good glow.''