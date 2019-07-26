Liv Tyler revealed that her dad Steven Tyler is ''so into skincare'' and admitted she spends hours ''just going over products'' when she goes to visit him.
Liv Tyler bonds with her dad Steven Tyler over skincare.
In a new video for Vogue, in which the 42-year-old actress and model details her intricate skincare routine, Liv confessed that the Aerosmith frontman is ''so into skincare'' and admitted she spends hours ''just going over products'' when she goes to visit him.
She said: ''My dad is so into skincare; when I go visit him, I usually spend half the time in the bathroom with him, just going over products''
''He's got his whole bathroom filled. But if you look at him, he's turned 70 and he has the most beautiful skin, and it's because he takes really good care of it.''
It wasn't just her dad who encouraged Liv to take care of her skin and the 'Lord of the Rings' star revealed that her ''obsession'' with skincare started at a ''very young age'' and was inspired by her grandmother.
She said: ''So I guess my obsession with skincare comes from when I was a little girl.
''My grandmother used to, after the bath get me out of the bath and she'd lay me down and she'd moisturise my skin and that was even when I was like six I remember that.
''She said you have to moisturise every day to keep your skin beautiful and well taken care of and sort of fresh so she taught me that at a very young age.''
In the video, Liv cites the Astara Blue Flame Purification Mask as one of her ''favourite'' products and insisted the mask draws out ''any impurity'' and provides a ''good glow''.
She said: ''This one is kind of an old favourite.
''It's got clay and mud and different things in it so it's really good to sort of draw out any impurities in your skin and it also gives it a good glow.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Captain Glenn (Patrick Wilson) is a struggling alcoholic and an arguably bad captain for Omega...
A warm drama that drifts into light, goofy comedy, this film is too slight to...
Frank is former burglar suffering from increasingly worsening dementia. His lawyer son Hunter notices his...
Writer-director Gunn gleefully subverts genre expectations with this superhero movie that goes way against the...
The entertainment industry thrives on second chances. Take Robert Downey Jr., for example. A one-time...
The Incredible HulkNew full length trailerWatch the trailer for the new Incredible Hulk movie released...
The Strangers Trailer Lock the doors. Assume you're safe. The horrifying events...
------------------------------------------------------------------ The Incredible Hulk CompetitionTo celebrate the release of The Incredible Hulk the new...
We knew it was coming. Hollywood was destined to push a cloying and manipulative human...
Need I provide a pithy introduction to The Two Towers, the second installment in The...
You think Harry Potter had expectations? It's a beloved book, sure, but it was...