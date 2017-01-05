Liv Tyler has shared a heartfelt message to Michael Stipe for his 57th birthday.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday night (04.01.17) to share a sweet message with her followers describing how ''grateful'' she feels to be able to count the former R.E.M singer as one of her closest friends.

Alongside a black and white picture of the 'Losing My Religion' hitmaker, the 'Stealing Beauty' actress wrote: ''Happy birthday to this magical unicorn @michaelstipe I am so grateful to know you. To be your friend in this lifetime. If I ever had to be stranded on a deserted island with someone , I pick you !!! I love and admire you. You are love. You are kindness. You are brave. You are gentle. You are fun . You are a great listener . A teacher. A thinker. A feeler. I learn so much from you , I treasure our every adventure !!! May your heart feel full on love today. (sic)''

And the decision to post the sweet message comes as the 'Leftovers' star insisted last year that using social media to engage with fans can help her fellow stars get jobs, as Hollywood bosses are more likely to hire someone who will promote their projects online.

Asked if she feels compelled to use social media because of its importance in marketing to Hollywood, she said: ''I know that people who have more followers tend to get more jobs than people that don't.

''But some of the most elegant people I know and love would never dream of doing it, some people sort of transcend it.''

But 'The Incredible Hulk' actress added that she doesn't feel pressure to ''sell things'' to her Instagram followers.

She said: ''I don't like to feel like I have to sell things on it.

''I mean, you do have to do those things to some extent, but some people that's all they're doing, selling things.''