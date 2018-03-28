Liv Tyler has hailed her father Steven Tyler as a ''true inspiration''.

The 'Incredible Hulk' star posted a sweet message to Steven on Instagram to mark his 70th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy happy birthday to you my darling daddy!!!!! 70 years young and 70 years wise. So proud to walk this earth with you. To be born a part of your wolf pack. Thank you for teaching me to never take no for an answer. To always ask more questions. To really look and really listen and to really feel everything. To feel joy and gratitude even when things don't go as planned.

''To stop and smell alllll the roses along the way even if we get lost doing so. To stand up for and fight for what you believe in . To read between the lines and listen for the hidden rhythm in everything in life. You are a force to be reckoned with , a true inspiration and when you open your mouth to sing you light up the whole world. Thank you . Happy birthday daddy. May all your dreams come true. I know you'll be working hard to find them @iamstevent I love you !!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Steven previously admitted he is ''so proud of the beautiful woman'' his daughter Liv is.

Alongside a series of photographs of his daughter, he wrote: ''YOUR MOM AND DAD ARE SO PROUD OF THE BEAUTIFUL WOMAN YOU ARE. YOU ARE AN ((INVENTRESS)) OF IGNITING YOURSELF OVER AND OVER AGAIN. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! DADDY (sic)''