Liv Tyler ''doesn't really have a desire to get married''.

The 42-year-old actress has been engaged to fiancé Dave Gardner for almost four years and she has admitted she doesn't see the point in tying the knot and thinks it should instead be a ''reward'' for ''surviving'' a relationship.

She told the October issue of Tatler magazine: ''I love being engaged, but I don't really have a desire to get married.

''I always felt like marriage should be more of a reward ... For surviving your relationship ... I feel everyone's got it backwards.''

The 'Armageddon' star - who has son Sailor, four, and daughter Lula, three, with her partner, as well as 14-year-old son Milo with her former husband Royston Langdon - also opened up about how living in London ''affects'' her ''relationship dynamics'' and how she thought Dave was being rude the first time he called her ''missus''.

She said: ''It's such a different country - it affects even our relationship dynamics.

''I remember the first time that David called me his missus.

''I was like, 'What? Excuse me? I'm not your missus.' ''You have to earn that.''

The former model also admitted she finds the class system in the UK ''really oppressive''.

She explained: ''As an American, I find the [British] class system really oppressive.

''We're raised that anyone can be anything they want; if you work hard at something, apply yourself, you can come from nothing and have everything. You can also have everything and go to nothing.''

Meanwhile, Liv got to experience a British royal wedding in October, when she attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's ceremony at Windsor Castle, and she found it fascinating how there was a strict ''protocol'' for when people entered the chapel and then seeing the guests become ''very fun and very playful'' at the reception.

She said: ''Sitting in the church was my favourite part of the whole experience ... I don't even have the words to describe how magical it was.

''And then the protocol of who came in where and went out where, and where we were sitting and how to behave - it was so interesting. And then, once it was over and we got into the party, it was very relaxed and very fun and very playful. Suddenly, everything got very loose and not at all formal.''

See the full feature in the October issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday 5th September.