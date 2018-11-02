Little Mix and The Struts could be set for a dream collaboration.

The 'Black Magic' girl group's singer Jade Thirlwall is in a relationship with the rocker's bassist Jed Elliott, and she's already joined them on stage in Los Angeles for a cover of T. Rex's hit 'Get It On' - so a proper crossover is on the cards.

Frontman Luke Spiller told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We would all absolutely love Jade to feature on a Struts song, it would be absolutely fantastic.

''Can you imagine a collaboration of The Struts and Little Mix? It would be preposterous, insane.''

The 'Body Talks' indie group are certainly excited at the prospect, and Luke even claimed it would be comparable to the legendary moment Queen and David Bowie worked together.

He added: ''If we did something together, it might just be our 'Under Pressure' moment.''

Jade and Jed have been dating for two years now, and they are clearly not afraid of mixing pleasure with work as the 25-year-old beauty previously revealed they've been jamming together on new material for 'LM5', Little Mix's follow-up to 2016's 'Glory Days'.

She said earlier this year: ''We've had three months off with the band so I've been doing some studio sessions with Jed for some Little Mix stuff.''

Meanwhile, Luke has also shared how he's penned a track with the couple, although it's not clear when or how it will see the light of day.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''We did a song together, the three of us, but I don't know what is going to happen with that.''