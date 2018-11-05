Little Mix's Perrie Edwards ''couldn't believe'' she got to rest her head on Nicki Minaj's derriere as the girl group performed 'Woman Like Me' together with the rapper for the first time at the MTV European Music Awards.
The girl group took to the stage at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Spain on Sunday (04.11.18) evening to perform their hit 'Woman Like Me' and they were thrilled to be joined by the rapper - who features on the track - for the first time.
Speaking backstage at the awards ceremony, Perrie said she couldn't believe she got to rest her head on Nicki's famous derriere whilst her bandmate Jesy Nelson admitted she was ''s***ing it'' before they went on.
It has been a good night for the 'Joan of Arc' hitmakers as they picked up the Best UK & Ireland Act at the EMAs.
Speaking to Becca Dudley about the award, Jesy told the girl group's fanbase - who affectionately call themselves Mixers: ''You are the most incredible fans in the world, you already know that. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you guys so this one is for you! We love you Mixers!''
And taking to Twitter after the performance, the girl group wrote: ''Girl power at its flippin' finest! We came, we conquered ... @NICKIMINAJ you are a dream come true and we love you so much ... Thank you @mtvema ... #WomanLikeMe is out now!! ... the girls x (sic)''
